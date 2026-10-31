EAGLE Force tracks drug links in HCU, NALSAR, GITAM

Hyderabad: Students of Hyderabad Central University, Nalsar University and Gitam University are under the radar of EAGLE FORCE for consuming drugs. The EAGLE Force found several students of these reputed universities indulged in maintaining links with the drug peddlers and addicted to drugs.

On a tip off, the EAGLE Force initiated an inquiry into suspected ganja-related activities involving individuals associated with the University of Hyderabad campus at Gachibowli. Two students, Bharadwaj, 27, and Anand, 26, were apprehended for enquiry. Their urine screening tests returned positive for THC, indicating cannabis exposure.

During preliminary questioning, Bharadwaj reportedly stated that he had been consuming ganja for approximately two years, along with Anand and that Anand was allegedly procuring the substance from a person known as Jung.

Following the leads, the EAGLE teams arrested Bikash Singh alias Jung, 30, security guard, a native of Nepal and seized 150 grams of ganja in 24 small packets, along with a mobile phone.

The accused reportedly disclosed the names of 23 individuals, including seven students, who reportedly purchased drugs from him. EAGLE team obtained inputs on suspected ganja consumption and supply involving individuals associated with the University of Hyderabad. One Biswajit Kalita, 28, a former university student was the person, who had supplied ganja.

Similarly, EAGLE FOrce received information on alleged consumption and supply of narcotic substances among certain students residing in the hostels of NALSAR University.

Information gathered during the inquiry indicated suspected drug-related activity involving students pursuing different courses, with approximately 17 students reportedly identified for verification. In a separate incident near the NALSAR late night tea stall, a student died in a road accident. A packet reported to contain marijuana was stated to have been found in his possession.

In Gitam University, EAGLE Force pursued an investigation on a tip off leading to the apprehension of a 22-year-old student. His urine screening test reportedly returned positive for cannabis.

The matter was referred to Patancheru Police Station. The EAGLE Force team visited Gitam University and met the Director/Campus In-charge to pursue further enquiries. One female student who underwent urine screening reportedly tested negative. The team also made efforts to trace and verify information concerning other persons mentioned during the inquiry.

Subsequently, two additional students were apprehended for further enquiry and underwent urine screening. One student's result reportedly returned positive for cannabis, while the other student's result was negative. The screening results are being considered in the context of the inquiry and do not, by themselves, establish involvement in any separate criminal offence.