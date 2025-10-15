EAGLE gets big AI push to step up fight against drugs

The Elite Action Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana’s renowned anti-narcotics Task Force, has launched a set of Artificial Intelligence utilities on its official portal to covering gaps to fight against illicit drugs.

With the unveiling of Sahay AI and Shield AI, officials hope to make real-time reporting and risk evaluation accessible to ordinary citizens while keeping the identity and safety of informants at the forefront.

One of the star attractions, Sahay AI, is a user-friendly tool for sharing vital information about drug use, trafficking, or suspicious substances. Citizens visiting the Telangana EAGLE website can spot the “EAGLE AI” tab on the right-hand panel.

A click opens the Sahay section, inviting witnesses, whistleblowers, or locals concerned to log the details of drug-related incidents. Uniquely, the platform accommodates both anonymous and identified reports, which could bolster the trust of wary community members, who might otherwise fear a backlash.

Alongside tip collection, EAGLE’s new tools introduce Shield AI a digital risk assessment mechanism. Residents troubled by incidents or rumours can enter the Shield section and opt for a Take Risk evaluation.

The system guides users through a concise, interactive questionnaire that is simple enough for laypersons but relevant to the dynamics of narcotics presence. Based on their answers, Shield AI instantly signals the threat level, flagging high risk zones or assuring minimal concern.

If a report indicate significant danger, the portal flashes up-to-date phone numbers for alerting the authorities, increasing the chance of timely intervention by police or drug enforcement agencies.

In recognition of addiction’s grip on youth and families, EAGLE’s website compiles comprehensive reference materials. Victims and their kin can find listings of state rehabilitation centres and the 24/7 EAGLE helpline, providing counsel on everything from medical detoxification to recovery advice.

This strategy is not just about crime-fighting; it is a move toward integrating government efforts, public responsibility, and the therapeutic community to curb both supply and demand. The deployment of Sahay AI and Shield AI arrives against the backdrop of growing national concern about narcotics in urban and rural areas.

Telangana’s law enforcement officials see this as part of a “broader effort to strengthen anti-narcotics enforcement and public outreach,” inviting a tech-savvy population to act as both eyes and advocates.