EAM to felicitate Intelligence DG in Delhi today
Highlights
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas, B Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Intelligence, Telangana will receive the Best Service Certificate from the Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Telangana Police is proud to have set the ‘Gold Standard’ in passport verification and is planning for more innovations in the future with the VeriFast app developed by Telangana Police.
The Telangana State Police Department has emerged as the top performer in the country in the police verification process of passport applicants with the VeriFast app. The app has made the passport verification process faster, more accurate, transparent and of utmost public interest.
