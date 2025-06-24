  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

EAM to felicitate Intelligence DG in Delhi today

EAM to felicitate Intelligence DG in Delhi today
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas, B Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Intelligence, Telangana will receive the Best Service...

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas, B Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Intelligence, Telangana will receive the Best Service Certificate from the Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Telangana Police is proud to have set the ‘Gold Standard’ in passport verification and is planning for more innovations in the future with the VeriFast app developed by Telangana Police.

The Telangana State Police Department has emerged as the top performer in the country in the police verification process of passport applicants with the VeriFast app. The app has made the passport verification process faster, more accurate, transparent and of utmost public interest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick