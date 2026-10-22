Eatala demands relocation of Jawahar Nagar dump yard

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri BJP MP Etala Rajender has demanded the relocation of the Jawahar Nagar dump yard away from residential areas, citing health risks associated with methane emissions and toxic air. He announced a meeting with affected residents on October 23, a roundtable with environmentalists and intellectuals on October 25, and a padayatra against the dump yard from October 27.

Rajender said the dump yard, originally designed to serve a population of two lakh, was now receiving waste generated by 1.6 crore people. He alleged that groundwater within a 25-km radius had become toxic and that residents living within 30 km were suffering from lung and skin problems.

Citing a report attributed to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law, the MP said Jawahar Nagar ranked fourth among 25 major methane-emitting sites across 18 countries.

He urged the government to adopt modern waste-management technologies and find a permanent solution to the problem. Rajender also called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to intervene and address the concerns of residents affected by the dump yard.