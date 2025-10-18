Eatala Rajender hails Jagadguru’s mission for peace and harmony

Senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender participated in the Dharma Vijaya Yatra organised under the guidance of Sringeri Peeth Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swami at Kompally on Friday. The spiritual procession, aimed at promoting peace and dharmic values, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering, Etala Rajen der expressed heartfelt appreciation for the Jagadguru’s efforts to instill spiritual consciousness among the people. “I sincerely wish that your noble mission to bring peace of mind and spiritual reflection to the citizens of this country is fully realised,” he said.

Rajender emphasised that despite material wealth, “What humanity truly seeks is peace. People have come to understand that prosperity alone cannot guarantee happiness or tranquility,” he noted. He praised India’s Sanatana Dharma as a beacon for global humanity, reiterating its timeless message of universal well-being — “Sarvejana Sukhino Bhavantu.”

He further stated that the Dharma Vijaya Yatra serves as a reminder of the spiritual wisdom propagated by Adi Shankaracharya and lauded the Jagadguru’s efforts to restore India’s stature as a Vishwaguru — a spiritual guide to the world.

The event drew devotees and spiritual seekers from across the region, reflecting growing interest in dharmic traditions and their relevance to modern life. Rajender’s participation underscored the BJP’s support for cultural and spiritual initiatives that reinforce India’s civilizational ethos.

The yatra continues to inspire communities by promoting harmony, introspection, and the values of Sanatana Dharma, with the Sringeri Peeth’s leadership playing a pivotal role in this spiritual resurgence, he added.