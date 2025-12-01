  1. Home
News

Eatala reviews road works on Hyd-Warangal Highway

  • Created On:  1 Dec 2025 6:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: MalkajgiriMP Eatala Rajender inspected ongoing road construction works at Ghatkesar and Maisamma Gutta on Sunday, addressing growing concerns over road safety along the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway.

Following the highway’s construction, the Ghatkesar and NTPC areas witnessed a surge in fatal accidents, prompting public demand for safer crossings. Responding to these concerns, five underpasses have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 150 crore. Officials and contractors have been instructed to expedite the work, particularly near Maisamma Gutta, where hostels and student colonies face difficulties crossing the busy stretch.

Rajender assured that, in addition to existing underpasses, the newly sanctioned one near Maisamma Gutta will be completed within a year to ease pedestrian movement and enhance safety.

