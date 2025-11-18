Eatala slams govt over neglect of Medchal-Malkajgiri district

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender launched a scathing attack on the state government, highlighting severe neglect in the Medchal–Malkajgiri district despite the government having completed two years in power. Addressing the media on Monday, Rajender contrasted the glittering image of Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, which he said “looks like New York when you drive on the flyovers,” with the miserable conditions in slums and newly formed colonies. He pointed out the severe absence of basic amenities such as drinking water connections, drainage, roads, and CC cameras.

He criticised ministers for failing to conduct a single review of issues in the district over the past two years. Rajender recalled personally submitting petitions to State Minister D Sridhar Babu, concerning railway and local problems, and meeting the minister once regarding double-bedroom housing, but lamented that no follow-up reviews were held.

Calling Malkajgiri the largest constituency in the country with 40 lakh voters, Rajender expressed anger over the lack of facilities in double-bedroom houses. “There are no fresh water connections, no lifts. How will the elderly go upstairs?” he asked, noting that his petition on Muraripalli housing problems filed nine months ago remains unanswered. He warned that if these houses are not distributed immediately, the poor may be forced to occupy them.

On civic issues, Rajender condemned the state of Hyderabad’s roads, where knee-deep potholes have turned ten-minute journeys into hour-long ordeals. He said accidents are claiming lives and demanded repairs on a war footing. He also criticised outdated drainage pipelines, pointing out that population growth has overwhelmed the infrastructure. Drainage linked to ponds has turned them into “dirty pits,” causing illness among residents. He demanded new pipelines designed for the next 20 years.

Rajender highlighted the Cherlapalli railway station, built with Rs 450 crore, but rendered unusable due to the absence of an access road. He accused the government of ignoring the project.

On transport, he said, while he is not against free bus services, they have hurt auto drivers, who are also burdened with heavy challans. “Traffic is not being controlled, but they are focusing on challans. People are cursing,” he remarked. He also criticised traffic stoppages for VIP movement, citing his own experience of being delayed at a wedding for 35 minutes due to the Chief Minister’s convoy.

Rajender condemned the demolition of huts belonging to the Vaddera community, saying authorities ignored court orders while sparing encroachments by the powerful. “Demolish the encroachments of the big boys, not the huts of the poor,” he demanded. Rajender urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to respond to these issues immediately. “Otherwise, I will personally meet the Chief Minister and submit an application on these problems,” he warned.