EC out to ensure hassle-free voting by PwDs in JH bypoll

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being made to make every polling station for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-elections.

The election authorities stated that an accessible Voter Information Slips (VIS) with Braille features will be distributed and a dedicated transport and wheelchair facilities be arranged at all polling stations on polling day.

To ensure inclusive, barrier-free, and convenient voting for PwDs and senior citizens during elections, the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, and the District Election Officer, Hyderabad RV Karnan said that elaborate arrangements are being made to make every polling station.

“All 407 polling stations in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency will be located on ground floor or road-level premises and equipped with ramps of proper gradient to facilitate easy movement of wheelchairs. PwD electors and senior citizens will be given top priority for entry and voting at polling booths,” said Karnan.The DEO said, “Accessible VIS with Braille features will be distributed, along with the regular slips. Additionally, dummy ballot sheets in Braille will be available in all polling stations, allowing visually impaired voters to independently cast their votes using Braille-enabled Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).”

As per Rule 49N of the conduct of elections rules, 1961, visually impaired voters may also bring a companion of their choice to assist them in the polling process, if required, added the DEO.

Moreover, dedicated transport and wheelchair facilities are arranged at all polling stations on polling day. PwD electors can also pre-book assistance through the Divyang (Saksham) Module of ECINET, ensuring seamless access from home to polling booths and back. Speaking on the initiative, the DEO RV Karnan said, “Our goal is to ensure that every eligible voter, regardless of physical challenges, can exercise their right to vote independently, with dignity and ease.