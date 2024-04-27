Live
ECI censures Minister Konda Surekha
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) censured Telangana Minister Konda Surekha on Friday for making 'reckless and baseless’ allegations against BRS working president KT Rama Rao.
The ECI issued an order addressing a complaint filed by party leaders Karne Prabhakar and Surekha, who alleged that Surekha had made unfounded and derogatory accusations against KT Rama Rao, thereby violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) set forth by the ECI. The commission has strictly warned Surekha to remain careful in her public utterances while the MCC is in effect.
