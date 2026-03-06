ED Raids on Reliance Power Ltd office in Mumbai & Hyderabad in Anil Ambani Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated raids against Reliance Power Ltd targeting offices in Mumbai and Hyderabad.This raid is part of an Enforcement Directorate investigation related to the bank frauds and suspicious fund diversions linked to Anil Ambani’s company .

Reports confirmed that close to 15 ED teams are assigned to initiate the simultaneous searches across 10–12 premises.This corporate raid is one of the most significant corporate raids which India has witnessed in recent months.The Mumbai and Hyderabad ED raid are focused on uncovering evidence of possible money laundering probe activities, where funds may have been diverted through complex corporate structures.

This investigation highlights the government's determination towards holding the involved business entities responsible.Reliance Power Ltd is a key player in the energy sector but with this ongoing investigation , it is the center of scrutiny. The investigators are trying to find whether financial mismanagement and fraudulent practices were used to mask losses or divert funds.

This investigation is a big step of the Indian government to enforce a broader push to incorporate transparency and compliance across India’s corporate sector.Anil

Ambani, whose businesses have faced many regulatory challenges in the past, this probe is now adding fresh pressure and public attention.

The raids have triggered debate regarding corporate governance, accountability, and the future of financial oversight in India. This case has become a hot topic and trending across digital platforms, driving significant public interest.

In summary, the Mumbai and Hyderabad ED raids against Reliance Power Ltd shows India’s aggressive move on financial misconduct, putting Anil Ambani’s empire under the spotlight once again.