Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurates fish food festival

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the Fish Food Festival at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium as part of the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations. The festival, organised by the Rangareddy District Fisheries Department, aims to promote the local fish industry and highlight achievements in fisheries development.

The Minister highlighted the significant progress made in the fisheries sector during the event. She emphasised the successful shift from relying on Andhra Pradesh for fish to the abundant availability of fish in local ponds.

This achievement was attributed to the implementation of Mission Kakatiya, which involved a substantial investment of 10 thousand crores over three years for the restoration of 27,000 ponds and siltation works.

She expressed satisfaction with the remarkable transformation of dry ponds into thriving reservoirs, even during the dry season. She noted that these efforts have led to a significant increase in the groundwater level, up to 5 metres in some areas. She also highlighted the expansion of the free fish release programme, which now covers 765 ponds in the district.

She emphasised the government’s commitment to improving the living standards of fishermen and fisherwomen by establishing new societies and providing income opportunities.

Regarding support for the fish industry, she mentioned the provision of marketing facilities with 75 percent subsidies and the allocation of vehicles worth 900 crores to enhance the livelihoods of fishermen. She added that the fish industry has witnessed substantial growth, with a production of approximately 9,000 tons and an estimated income of 138 crores.

The event was attended by Ibrahimpatnam MLA ManchireddyKishan Reddy, ZP Chairperson Anita Reddy, MLC YeggeMallesham, District Fisheries Officer Sukriti, officials, fishermen, and members of the general public.