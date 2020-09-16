Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy says Schools can be reopened only after Centre issues guidelines

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that there was no proposal to physically reopen the schools and other educational institutions unless the Centre issues guidelines.



Responding to a question in the Assembly on Tuesday, she said that 50 per cent of the teachers were allowed to attend the schools from September 21. Regarding implementing online education, she said that parents were not willing to send their children to schools in the current scenario. However, there is a concern all around the students losing their academic year.

Against this backdrop, it was decided to roll out online classes from September 1.

Before rolling out the classes, the State government has distributed 1.5 crore textbooks to the students. Besides, making a similar number of books available for private school students.

To address the issue of the digital divide, the State Education Department has conducted three kinds of surveys, regarding the accessibility of TV, smartphone and tabs. Also, those without access to any of these tools. Based on the survey, Sabitha Indra Reddy said, 85 per cent of students have access to TVs, 40 per cent to smartphones or tabs. Only, 6.8 per cent of students don't have any kind of access, she said.

Taking the help of State Council of Educational Research and Training and Unicef, digital classes have been prepared. She said that the online classes have been successful. She informed that Doordarshan Yadagiri channel has been airing five classes for two hours and the TSAT was beaming 12 classes for six hours.

Besides, the TSAT and DD Mobile Applications made the digital classes available. Also, YouTube is used to reach out to the students.

The Minister said that nearly 98 per cent of students were attending the classes beamed by the TSAT and DD. About 3 lakh students have been registered to access through YouTube.

The students have been provided with worksheets to get feedback on their performance. Besides, 43,180 WhatsApp groups have been created for teachers and students to interact, and for students to get their doubts cleared.

Students without access to the TV were paired with other students having access. Televisions at panchayats and libraries were used for the students to attend online classes, she said. At the university level, Google, Zoom, Microsoft and other online platforms were being used for running online classes.

The Minister assured members to look into the collection of fee by the private schools and denying students access to the online classes.