Eerie silence descends on Hyd roads as people flock to hometown for fest

City’straffic goes silent with fewer vehicles plying on to the roads on Wednesday and is likely to continue till the weekend as many of the residents have left for the Sankranti reunion in neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh as well as the nearby districts of the State capital.

With the Sankranti holidays starting on Saturday, lakhs of people who are natives of Andhra Pradesh have already left the state. The trains, buses have been running full with TGSRTC operating over 6,000 special buses. According to the transport officials, the average speed in the city which used to be crawling at 25 kmph with bumper to bumper traffic during the normal days, had picked pace and may have touched 30 to 40 kmph and this is going to increase further during the next two days. Several roads in the city were seen with limited vehicles. The busy road near Secretariat Telugu Thalli flyover, there were very few vehicles during the afternoon. Similarly, there was lesser traffic in the areas like Madhapur, Abids, Nampally, Dilsukhnagar, Koti and others. The number of vehicles is likely to decrease further in the next two days.

According to estimates lakhs of people were seen going to their native places since Saturday. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official sources said that over 60,000 vehicles passed from the Panthangi toll plaza during the last 24 hours. With no seats in buses and trains and the people who cannot afford the high pricing were seen travelling to their native place on their two wheelers.

The toll plaza was chocked with vehicles waiting for their turn for scanning and the workers were seen portable machines to scan. The vehicles were lined up to one kilometre at the toll plaza.

According to an estimate, about 35 to 40 lakh population from the city has gone to their native places. The denizens of the city were happy to see lesser traffic and expressed this should be the case every day. A denizen G Vikram said that he could manoeuvre his car easily on the busy stretches like Khairatabad and Begumpet as there was lesser traffic. However, he said that the problem will be back on Monday when everyone will be going to their offices, schools etc.