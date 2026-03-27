EESL Plans 5 Lakh Induction Cookstoves Amid LPG Concerns

Hyderabad, March 27: State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) under Ministry of Power' is set to float fresh tenders to procure over five lakh ( half million)induction cookstoves in two phases, responding to a sharp surge in demand for electric cooking solutions across the country.

The move comes against the backdrop of ongoing disruptions in global energy supply chains, particularly the West Asia crisis, which has impacted LPG availability and natural gas supplies in India.

EESL has already awarded a tender for one lakh induction cookstoves and initiated procurement of induction-compatible utensils, following strong feedback from state governments and consumers.

“Given the overwhelming market response, EESL has geared upto float fresh tenders for over half a million units once the current vendor capacity is exhausted,” top level official sources said.

The push for electric cooking aligns with the Union government’s National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP), launched under the broader Go Electric Campaign, aimed at reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting sustainable alternatives.

Recent weeks have witnessed a sharp spike in induction stove prices, driven by rising demand amid LPG shortages linked to supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. EESL’s intervention is expected to stabilise prices and ensure availability across key urban and rural towns via EESLmart.in its e-commerce platform.

EESL’s electric cooking initiative builds on its proven track record of large-scale energy efficiency programmes such as UJALA ( Unnat Jyothi affordable LEDs for All)Scheme and Gram UJALA, which successfully transformed lighting consumption patterns in India and attracted Global attention as one of the largest Pro-Public Energy Efficiency LED program.

Under NECP, EESL is promoting energy-efficient 1200-W induction cooktops equipped with advanced features such as energy consumption display and child safety locks.

The company has also submitted a detailed proposal to the Union government to elevate NECP into a flagship national programme, positioning electric cooking as a strategic, consumer-centric and cost-effective solution for India’s clean energy transition.

According to sources induction-based cooking can deliver 20–30 per cent savings compared to LPG, with some estimates placing savings as high as 35 per cent, while also significantly reducing carbon emissions.

To ensure supply continuity and price stability, EESL has entered into one-year rate contracts with multiple domestic manufacturers, enabling assured supply, consistent quality and timely delivery.

The EESL is currently in the process of deploying nearly one lakh induction cookstoves to various state governments, public sector undertakings and institutions, signalling readiness for large-scale nationwide adoption of electric cooking solutions.