Efforts on to ensure hassle-free Charminar heritage walk: GHMC

Hyderabad: Ahead of Miss World 2025 beauty pageant competitions and the scheduled heritage walk at the historic Charminar and Lad Bazar market for delegates, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan along with various department officers visited the Charminar and its surroundings. The Commissioner directed the officers to expedite all related works.

He instructed the officials to take steps to ensure that there was no scope for any inconvenience during the heritage walk. Officials were instructed to oversee the department-wise works and the arrangements for the conduct of the heritage tour. Steps should be taken to complete the pending beautification works near Charminar, Lad Bazar, Chowmahalla Palace, he added.

As per schedule, the Miss World contestants will go on a heritage walk at Charminar and Lad Bazar, followed by dinner at Chowmahalla Palace on May 13.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Commissioner inspected various developmental works on Wednesday in the Old City. Karnan ordered the officials to complete the land acquisition process required for the construction of Aramgarh flyover up and down ramps as early as possible. He inspected the flyover from Aramgarh to Zoo Park and Shastripuram ROB works.