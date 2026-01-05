Eight-year-old mauled by stray dogs in Amberpet

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Annapurna Nagar in Amberpet. The victim, identified as Ritvik, was flying kites on the banks of the Musi River in the Golnaka division when the incident occurred.

Witnesses reported that as many as five dogs pounced on the child, inflicting deep puncture wounds and causing significant blood loss. Ritvik was immediately rushed to the Government Fever Hospital in Nallakunta. However, due to the severity of the mauling and the need for advanced surgical intervention, he was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for specialised care.

The incident highlights a growing public safety crisis in the city. Only last week, AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the issue in the Telangana Assembly, warning that the stray dog population in Hyderabad is fast approaching that of humans.

Akbaruddin Owaisi criticised the government’s lack of a cohesive policy, noting that dog bite cases are on a dangerous upward trajectory. While acknowledging the stance of animal rights activists against the relocation of strays, he argued that the safety of citizens particularly children must take precedence.