El Nino impact: Revanth sounds alarm over prolonged drought in state

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy questioned BRS leaders K Chandrashekar Rao and T Harish Rao for blaming the Congress government for the drought. He remarked, “are only the uncle and his son-in-law intellectuals?” and pointed out that several countries, including Britain, were facing drought conditions.

Addressing a meeting in which MLAs, MLCs, MPs, District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents and other public representatives at Praja Bhavan on Friday, Chief Minister has warned of a prolonged drought due to the El Niño phenomenon, urging farmers to prepare for water shortages and cultivate dryland crops and vegetables instead of water-intensive crops.

He called on Congress leaders to create awareness among farmers through Rythu Vedikas and counter what he termed misleading political propaganda against the Congress government on drought conditions.

Revanth Reddy said the government had been warning people about the drought for the past six months. He cautioned that the crisis could continue for another eight to ten months, with rising temperatures increasing evaporation and electricity consumption. Drinking water scarcity, he said, could become a greater challenge than the shortage of irrigation water.

“During Covid-19, KCR’s remarks about the virus misled people, while the pandemic claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. Similarly, farmers who believe Harish Rao’s claims blaming Congress for drought risk losing their investments and surviving on thin gruel. We must counter misinformation and raise awareness. MGNREGA helped migrant workers during the pandemic. While Modi divides people along religious lines, Congress believes in unity through humanity.

El Niño is a natural crisis beyond human control,” said the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister revealed that around 15 lakh of the 30 lakh pump sets in the state had run dry and water levels in irrigation projects had fallen below 20 per cent of their capacity, with storage dropping to the dead-storage level. He said the available water would have to be prioritised for drinking purposes, leaving little scope for irrigation.

“Water available in irrigation projects is less than 200 TMC. Water must be prioritised for drinking, as irrigation is virtually impossible. Drought may persist for eight to ten months. Farmers must shift to dryland crops and vegetables, with awareness campaigns conducted through Rythu Vedikas,” explained the Chief Minister.

He further said electricity consumption had touched 20,000 MW this season, compared with around 13,000 MW during similar periods in the undivided state.

Despite the unprecedented demand, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Electricity Department officials had ensured an uninterrupted power supply, he said.

The government would protect and procure the monsoon-season crops, he added. “We will protect and procure monsoon crops. Farmers cultivating seven designated fine-grain paddy varieties have received good prices, with traders from other states offering Rs 3,400-Rs 4,000 per quintal.

Relief scheme after Sankranti

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that a new scheme would be launched after Sankranti festival to provide relief for poor workers amid El Nino weather conditions. The scheme will be implemented for four months till May, he said at the meeting.