Election Commissioner Holds Video Conference on Voter List Preparation and Publication

Hyderabad: The Election Commissioner conducted a video conference today with district collectors, additional collectors, and district panchayat officers to review the ongoing process of preparing and publishing voter lists. The meeting focused on ensuring accuracy and transparency in the voter registration process.

During the conference, the Election Commissioner emphasised the importance of meticulous preparation and timely publication of voter lists. The officials discussed various aspects of voter list management, including verification procedures and measures to address any discrepancies.

The conference also aimed at coordinating efforts among different departments to ensure a smooth electoral process in the upcoming elections. The district officials were instructed to follow all guidelines and deadlines strictly to maintain the integrity of the electoral roll.

The Election Commission's initiative underscores its commitment to facilitating a fair and transparent election process, ensuring that all eligible voters are included in the voter lists.