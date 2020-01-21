Election Commissioner urged to prevent use of money, liquor in polls

Hyderabad: A team of BC leaders led by R Krishnaiah, the national president of BC Welfare Association, met State Election Commissioner Nagi Reddy on Monday and urged him to take necessary measures to prevent rampant use of money and liquor by political parties to influence voters in the forthcoming municipal elections.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Krishnaiah said that various political parties had started splurging crores of rupees and liquor to influence voters. It was learnt that each corporator candidate was spending Rs 1-2 crore and councilor candidates Rs 20-50 lakh, he said. Condemning the rampant use of money and liquor to influence voters, he stressed the need for preventing use of money to save democracy.

He said that the team urged EC to take necessary security measures to prevent use of money and disqualify those who indulge in such activities from contesting in elections. Among those who met SEC were Gujja Krishna, Ramkoti, Kola Janardhan, Madhusudhan and others.