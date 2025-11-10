Electoral dice heavily loaded in favour of BJP, avers NRR

Hyderabad: TelanganaState BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday asserted that the election campaign undertaken by party leaders and workers has entirely changed the atmosphere in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency and that people have determined to ensure the success of the party candidate. Addressing a press conference at the state party office, he extended his heartfelt thanks to every party worker who tirelessly campaigned for the BJP's victory for party candidate Deepak Reddy.

Sharply criticising the ruling Congress party for using communal politics during the election campaign in Jubilee Hills, the BJP chief alleged that the Congress government was unable to seek votes based on its 23 months of developmental and welfare work and has now resorted to making religion a political weapon.

“The Congress party is branding the BJP as a ‘communal party’ on one hand, and on the other, it is itself seeking votes on religious grounds,” he stated. Rao highlighted the alleged communal overtones in the Congress campaign, citing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's alleged slogan of “Congress means Muslims and Muslim mean Congress,” and an appeal by the Deputy Chief Minister to the Christian community to “vote only for the Congress.”

He questioned whether this was not communal provocation and sarcastically asked if all Congress members have turned into Muslims if the votes of other communities were not needed.

The BJP chief strongly refuted the Congress leaders' and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's repeated criticisms questioning the Centre's contributions to Telangana, calling the allegations a ploy to cover up their own failures. He claimed the central government has allocated over Rs 12 lakh crore for Telangana’s development, highlighting projects worth thousands of crore sanctioned from 2014 to 2025 in sectors like transport, education, health, and research which have elevated Hyderabad’s infrastructure.

Rao then listed out major central government initiatives for Telangana, including the revival of the Ramagundam Fertilizer Plant (Rs 6,300 crore), NTPC power projects mitigating power shortages, the establishment of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, and the inauguration of the Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University. He noted significant infrastructure development, claiming the construction of 3,000 km of new National Highways, 13,000 km of rural roads, and 650 km of railway lines. Furthermore, he stated that special support for the Pharma, Aerospace, and I T sectors in Hyderabad attracted over Rs 30,000 crore investment since 2014.

Terming the Congress party as the “Mother of Lies,” Rao blamed the inefficiency of the state government for a fertiliser shortage, delayed salaries of employees, and mounting arrears of students' fee reimbursement. The BJP chief alleged that the Congress government is exploiting the poor for “real estate business,” stating that while previous BRS party leaders amassed wealth in the Kaleshwaram Project, the Revanth Reddy government is now trying to loot in the name of Musi river beautification. He questioned the demolition of the poor's houses by HYDRAA while asking: “Why is the Owaisi Fatima College, built within the FTL (Full Tank Level) limits of Salakam Cheruvu, not being demolished?” He also questioned the Musi project's roadmap and cost estimates without a Detailed Project Report (D P R). Finally, he vehemently denied “false news” being spread on Congress social media about internal differences among BJP leaders, asserting that all leaders are actively participating in the campaign. He expressed full confidence that the people of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency would support the victory of party candidate Deepak Reddy.