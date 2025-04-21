Embrace millets for better health and wellness: Amala Akkineni

Hyderabad: The LetC – Living Easy & True Community was launched on Saturday in a grand event featuring Amala Akkineni, a renowned actress and social activist, as the Chief Guest. In her address, she emphasised the importance of integrating diet, spirituality, health, and entrepreneurship for a balanced and fulfilling life.

During the official launch of LetC, Amala shared a heartfelt message: “Everyone should live happily with good health and wealth. To achieve this, LetC will provide several physical meetings, online interactions, interviews, and community engagements.” She stressed that all current and future members will receive continuous support through this vibrant and inclusive community.

Amala also discussed the growing significance of millets in daily nutrition, sharing her personal experience of consuming millets for several years. She encouraged the public to embrace millets as a path toward better health and wellness.

She expressed her delight in learning about initiatives aimed at transforming middle-class individuals and aspiring youth into millet entrepreneurs, praising the vision and leadership of Prasanna Srinivas Sarakdam, Chairman of LetC.

During the event, Prasanna Srinivas Sarakdam showcased a variety of millet-based products, including breakfast powders, noodles, pasta, snacks, and sweets. He reiterated the community’s core mission: to encourage every individual to include at least one millet-based meal a day to combat lifestyle-related diseases.