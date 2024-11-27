Emergency Medical Aid Granted to Guttala Begumpet Resident Through CMRF-LOC

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt effort to support community members in need, Hanumanth, a resident of Guttala Begumpet in the Madhapur division, received urgent assistance for emergency medical treatment thanks to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF-LOC).

Hanumanth approached the Serilingampalli Congress Party In-charge, V. Jagadishwar Goud, seeking financial help for his medical requirements. With the proper documentation, including the CMRF-LOC sanction papers, he applied for and secured a financial aid package of ₹2,50,000 (two lakh fifty thousand rupees) for his affected family members.

This initiative highlights the commitment of the CMRF-LOC to ensure that happiness remains the primary goal of every home by standing by the people during their times of need. Local Congress leaders rallied alongside Hanumanth, reinforcing the importance of community support and assistance in challenging times.