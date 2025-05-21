Empathy, Impact, and Powerful Purpose: Day 2 of Miss World’s Head-to-Head Challenge Shines in Hyderabad

On Day 2 of the Head to Head Challenge at Hyderabad’s T-Hub, the spotlight turned to contestants from Europe, Oceania, and Asia; and what unfolded was nothing short of inspiring. Each delegate was given four minutes to share not just who they are, but what they stand for, using their voice to support the cause closest to their heart.

Miss India, Nandini Gupta, proudly representing a nation of over a billion, opened up about her roots in a farming family and her journey of learning finance. She shared her "Beauty With a Purpose" project, EKta, inspired by her paternal uncle who has polio and is unable to speak. As a child, she wondered what would happen to those without support or care? Her project stands with people who have been marginalised. She shared her experiences working with para-athletes, bicycling with them, and supporting children with Down Syndrome. “Standing together with those who were told they do not belong,” she said.

When Miss Nepal took the stage, her purpose focused on Dalit women and their rights. Her project, Panchapranali, is a vow to stay rooted within communities and amplify voices that are often unheard.

Ukraine’s representative delivered a stirring message on the importance of restoring education and opportunity in a country ravaged by war. “Education is not a luxury; it is a human right,” she said with conviction.

Miss Wales took a strong stand against the surge in knife crime, proudly sharing how she has already trained 30,000 people in life-saving skills, teaching them how to act in emergencies in just 8 minutes.

Miss North Macedonia, appearing for the first time from her country since it took on a new name, brought attention to the plight of stray animals, advocating for compassion and care for voiceless beings.

From Miss Netherlands, the message was clear: the eradication of poverty must be a global mission, one that demands awareness, equity, and actionable steps.

Montenegro’s representative invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha, speaking on peaceful resistance as a timeless philosophy in today’s fractured world.

Miss Gibraltar brought a powerful voice against physical and sexual abuse, urging global action and survivor support.

In a deeply emotional moment, Miss Armenia paid tribute to the lives lost in a tragic fire in Hyderabad over the weekend, near Charminar. She even recalled the history of conflict in her own country and broke down in tears as she spoke about her mission to support children affected by war and loss.

Miss Australia too shared a heart-wrenching story wherein she expressed how 1 in 4 women murdered in Australia are victims of domestic violence. The delegate shared the tragic loss of her best friend, Tara Brown, who was killed by her partner at just 24. Through her foundation, Miss Australia is now working to build sanctuaries for women survivors, providing safety and hope.

Lastly, Miss Bangladesh turned the spotlight on neurodiverse children, sharing her project 'Young Minds Matter'. Through her advocacy for children with ADHD and mental health challenges, she emphasized the importance of supporting young, developing minds in a world that often misunderstands them.

Day 2 of the Head to Head Challenge was not just a pageant segment, it was a global call for change, showcasing the intelligence, heart, and commitment of these young women determined to make a difference. The journey continues, and so does the hope.