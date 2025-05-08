Employees’ Welfare: BRS terms Cong manifesto a bundle of broken promises

Hyderabad: The BRS party leaders on Wednesday expressed concern over the unfulfilled promises made in the Congress manifesto regarding employee welfare.

Addressing a press conference here, party leaders, who were leaders of the employees’ unions, V Srinivas Goud, K Swamy Goud and G Devi Prasad said time is essence; the current administration was disrespecting employees by suggesting they represent only two per cent of the workforce. They said under KCR’s leadership, employee issues were addressed promptly, including a significant 73 per cent salary hike and improved benefits for home guards, such as health cards. The BRS leaders said sadly retired employees were suffering due to a lack of essential benefits, with some even facing severe health crises. The Congress had pledged to implement the PRC within 100 days, yet it failed to deliver on this and other commitments, including immediate DA releases. The recent announcement of agitation by the employees stems from these unmet promises; it is crucial to clarify that none is inciting them.

“We stand firmly with them in their quest for justice. The need for an officers’ committee is questionable when a ministerial committee already exists. The CM’s threatening demeanour is inappropriate. He must take personal responsibility to resolve these issues. We are committed to developing a collaborative action plan to meet the employees’ demands,” said Goud.

Swamy Goud said the employees were not just individuals, but a united family. “We felt hurt when our fellow employees are reprimanded, especially as we rely on pensions. The government’s inadequate response to physical assaults on employees is concerning. The CM’s strategy of divide and rule is misguided; his current state of despair is perplexing,” said Goud. He said that despite representing only two per cent of workforce, employees were crucial in generating revenue for the State. While there may be no funds available for employee compensation, it raises questions when money is allocated for beauty pageants.