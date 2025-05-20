Empowering school safety champions: ‘Suraksha Kavach’ orientation session held in city

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty emphasised the importance of forming structured ‘Suraksha Kavach’ / Safety Clubs in schools to raise awareness on physical safety, cyber safety, substance abuse, and road safety.

During the orientation programme under the initiative ‘Suraksha Kavach’ conducted on Monday at Cyberabad Commissioner office, the commissioner stressed that basic civic sense should be instilled from childhood, as today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders.

The orientation was conducted by Cyberabad Police in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC). The session was attended by TGANB Director Sandeep Shandilya, TGANB DIG Abhishek Mohanty, SB DCP Sai Sri, SCSC General Secretary Ramesh Kaza, Dr Vanitha Datla, Jt Secretary, Children & Youth Safety Forum, SCSC. SCSC CEO Naved Khan, school principals, and educators.

Project Suraksha Kavach, an initiative of SCSC, centred on four key safety pillars: Physical, Cyber, Psychological, and Road Safety. It included discussions on substance abuse prevention, online safety, emotional well-being, and responsible mobility. Dr Vanitha, Jt Secretary C&Y Safety Forum, SCSC programme highlighted the importance of Prahari Clubs and Suraksha Kavach in cultivating safe learning environments.

TGANB Director Sandeep Shandilya emphasised on shaping children with strong moral values and confidence to say “No” to drugs. He urged both Government and private schools to proactively organise awareness programmes. Highlighting the severe effects of drugs on the human body, he detailed how drug use damages epithelial tissues and impairs brain function. He also addressed the importance of de-addiction centres, legal awareness through PECA 2019, and educational outreach.

Shandilya called upon youth, educators, NGOs, and citizens to act as “Anti-Drug Soldiers.” Students excelling in creative awareness activities like essay writing, debates, street plays, and short films are encouraged to submit entries to [email protected]. The session concluded with an engaging interactive discussion and a collective pledge from school leaders to implement the safety protocols and strategies discussed during the event.

For school safety club-related information, write to [email protected].