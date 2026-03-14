Empowering women through advanced care

Hyderabad’s wellness landscape gets a sophisticated upgrade as Somnifera introduces advanced Cosmetic Gynecology Services at its Jubilee Hills centre.

Led by Dr. Lavanya Korabandi, the initiative blends medical precision with patient comfort, addressing women’s functional and aesthetic health needs. GM Shivaranjani emphasized the clinic’s focus on confidence-led care, while Clinical Lead Dr. Karthik Kumar Selvakumar underscored safety, privacy, and evidence-based practices.

Designed to support sensitive healthcare conversations in a secure environment, the new services reflect Somnifera’s patient-centric philosophy—offering modern, specialized solutions that prioritize women’s well-being, dignity, and holistic health.