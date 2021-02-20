End political vendetta, Bandi Sanjay tells KCR

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday sought Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's response to police atrocities on tribals in Huzurnagar and the murder of advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife, Nagamani.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that the TRS government was resorting to political vendetta by misusing the State police machinery against the BJP cadre and leaders.

He further alleged that the police in Telangana were pressurised by a retired senior police officer working at the Chief Minister's Office to target the BJP cadre and leaders. "The retired police officer is acting on the direction of TRS chief and mounting pressure on the police officials to harass and trouble the BJP cadres," he alleged.

He said that the police have been indiscriminately taking away BJP leaders and cadre across different districts in connection with the incident that took place at Gurrampodu Thanda recently.

Questioning the Chief Minister's silence over the complaints of police using third-degree treatment against tribals in lockup and protecting the ruling party leaders and big industrial entities, he said that despite the High Court confirming the rights of tribals over lands in Gurrampodu Thanda, the State government has failed to implement the same. "Instead, it is providing protection to police and is acting against the tribals," he added.

Reiterating that the party was not against the police in Telangana, he said that it would count the wrongdoings of such police officials who wanted to side with the ruling dispensation and acting by foisting false cases against tribals and sending them to jails.

"Steps have been taken to unravel the ill-gotten wealth of the police officer in question, MLAs of every constituency and Ministers. They will not only be exposed, but will also be sent behind the bars," he added.