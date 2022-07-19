Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy takes up Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: With the inspiration of Green India Challenge, an initiative to improve the green cover, Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy planted saplings at his residence here on Monday on the occasion of his birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish appreciated MP Joginipalli Santosh Kumar for launching the Green India Challenge programme with the aim of improving green cover in India and hoped that Santosh Kumar's initiative would inspire more number of people to plant saplings in the days to come. " I feel happy to plant saplings on the occasion of my birthday.

For the last three years, I have been celebrating my birthday by planting saplings and I will continue this practice with the inspiration of Green India Challenge," said Jagadish.

He also urged people to take up the challenge and asked them to encourage their friends and family members as well to plant saplings for a greener India. Later, Jagadish Reddy along with a few MLAs belonging to the erstwhile Nalgonda district planted saplings on the premises of Telangana Bhavan, here.