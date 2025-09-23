Engg student ends life after being forced to foot booze bill by friends

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old engineering student, Jadav Sai Teja, died by suicide in his hostel room at Siddhartha College in Hyderabad after he was allegedly forced by friends to consume alcohol and pay a bar bill of Rs 10,000. The student, who was from Adilabad and studied at a private college, recorded a video message before taking his life. He said his friends pressured him to pay the high bill after a party.

The incident happened Sunday evening after the group had argued over the bill at a bar in Medipally. Police said this is not a case of ragging by seniors but a severe case of harassment and extortion by classmates. The suspects have been charged with abetment to suicide, extortion, and violations of the SC & ST Act. Police are searching for those named in the video.

This tragedy has sparked concern about how standard peer pressure and harassment are among college students. There have been several cases in recent years where students have faced bullying, pressure to spend money, or forced partying, sometimes resulting in serious harm.

Ragging, any form of bullying or harassment by other students, remains a big issue in Indian colleges.