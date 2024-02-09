Engineering student ends life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, an engineering student who was frustrated by frequent failure in his job attempts committed suicide. This incident recently came to light in Petbashirabad. According to the police, M.D. Mohammed (22) of Ayyavaripalle, Pebberu mandal, Vanaparthi district, is studying EC 4th year in an engineering college in Maisammaguda and is staying in a local hostel. He used to complain to his friends that he was not able to get a job as he had been trying for placements for some time but with no results.

Mohammed was not selected in the campus selections held in the college on Wednesday. Due to this, he was deeply offended and hanged himself when his friends were not in the room. The friends who returned at 11 o'clock in the night found that Mohammed hanging. Police have registered a case on the complaint of family members.