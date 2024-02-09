Live
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
Just In
Engineering student ends life in Hyderabad
The deceased identified as Mohammed was upset that he was not getting jobs
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, an engineering student who was frustrated by frequent failure in his job attempts committed suicide. This incident recently came to light in Petbashirabad. According to the police, M.D. Mohammed (22) of Ayyavaripalle, Pebberu mandal, Vanaparthi district, is studying EC 4th year in an engineering college in Maisammaguda and is staying in a local hostel. He used to complain to his friends that he was not able to get a job as he had been trying for placements for some time but with no results.
Mohammed was not selected in the campus selections held in the college on Wednesday. Due to this, he was deeply offended and hanged himself when his friends were not in the room. The friends who returned at 11 o'clock in the night found that Mohammed hanging. Police have registered a case on the complaint of family members.