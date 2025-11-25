Enjoy sound sleep as cops ramp up night patrolling in South West zone

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar IPS has launched surprise midnight patrols and inspections in the South West Zone as a firm step to strengthen night policing and public safety. On a recent Sunday night, from 12 AM to 3 AM, Sajjanar personally conducted an unannounced patrol across key areas under Langar Houz and Tolichowki Police Stations.

He visited the residences of known rowdy-sheeters in MD Lines, Asham Nagar, and Defence Colony, warning them sternly against returning to criminal activities and urging them to lead responsible, law-abiding lives.

The Commissioner inspected major roads, intersections, sensitive zones, and commercial establishments such as hotels and shops in the Toli Chowki region to ensure compliance with night-time operating hours.

He engaged directly with patrolling teams, evaluated patrol points, response strategies, and reviewed police station operational readiness by examining duty rosters, attendance, and night entries. Sajjanar stressed visible police presence, vigilance, and accountability under the People’s Welfare Policing initiative to restore public confidence in safety measures.

These surprise inspections symbolise a proactive policing approach to deter crime and enhance responsiveness during night hours, particularly targeting habitual offenders and ensuring that businesses adhere to legal regulations for operation times. The Commissioner’s hands-on night patrols endorse a zero-tolerance policy toward criminal elements and aim to make Hyderabad streets safer during the vulnerable nighttime period.