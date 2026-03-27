Enraged over the ‘shortage’, residents grab LPG cylinders off delivery vehicle

Hyderabad: Frustrated by persistent delays in the delivery of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, residents in Hyderabad on Thursday took matters into their own hands by seizing cylinders from a delivery vehicle parked outside a gas agency in Shaikpet. Although the cylinders were later recovered by agency staff, the incident highlighted rising public anger. Despite official claims of adequate supply, anxiety is growing over delays in domestic cylinder deliveries.

In a moment of frustration, several individuals removed cylinders from an auto-trolley, as seen in a viral video circulating on social media. The act drew a large crowd, with more people attempting to take cylinders, leading to a chaotic situation. Agency staff later intervened to restore order. Many consumers said they had not received cylinders despite booking them days earlier.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Old Mallepally, said he booked a cylinder on March 18 and received confirmation messages, but no delivery followed. When he visited the agency, he was told to collect the cylinder himself, forcing him to wait in long queues. Similarly, Venkatesh from Tarnaka said his booking on March 19 remained pending, with officials asking him to wait longer.

The Telangana Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department maintained that LPG supplies are sufficient and the distribution system is functioning smoothly, while warning against hoarding and black marketing. However, the Shaikpet incident reflects growing public frustration and a widening gap between official claims and ground realities.