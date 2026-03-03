  1. Home
Ensure prompt disposal of Prajavani grievances: Karnan

  3 March 2026
Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Monday directed officials to ensure expeditious disposal of complaints and petitions received during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme.

Addressing officials at the Prajavani programme conducted at the GHMC head office Karnan, along with additional commissioners and senior department officers, received representations from citizens.

A total of 67 grievances and petitions were received, including 35 at the head office and 32 from the six zones under GHMC limits.

Reviewing the complaints in detail, the Commissioner issued instructions to the officials concerned for early resolution. He emphasised that grievances received through Prajavani must be accorded priority and disposed of within a reasonable timeframe.

Department wise representations should be carefully examined and resolved at the earliest, he said.

