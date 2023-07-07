ETO Motors: Driving electric mobility, empowering women for sustainable future

Hyderabad: India’s electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing rapid growth as it embraces sustainable transportation solutions. With increasing government initiatives, improved charging infrastructure, and a surge in consumer demand, EV’s are gaining momentum, offering a clean and efficient mode of transportation for its population. ETO Motors, based in Hyderabad, is a pioneering electric mobility service catering to passenger transportation and last-mile connectivity. It also stands as a unique initiative in India, striving for societal inclusivity. It upholds the core values of environmental preservation, job creation, and empowerment. Their commitment lies in safeguarding the environment, fostering employment opportunities, and actively contributing to societal progress, with a special emphasis on empowering women.

It has established a significant partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to introduce electric auto rickshaws driven by women at metro stations throughout the capital. As part of this collaboration, it is working alongside DMRC to develop parking and charging hubs at key metro stations. This initiative aims to promote sustainable and convenient last-mile connectivity for commuters in Delhi.

Currently, it primarily focuses on providing electric mobility solutions for e-commerce in selected cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. However, their future vision encompasses expanding their operations to cater to passenger transportation in these cities as well.

Azmeera Bobby, a commercial pilot, leads the women’s empowerment initiative within ETO Motors in Hyderabad. Recognising the potential for societal impact, Bobby has taken the responsibility of educating, training, and empowering women from marginalised communities, encouraging them to pursue auto driving as a profession. Through this initiative, she aims to provide women with opportunities for skill development, economic empowerment, and increased social mobility, fostering a more inclusive and empowered society.

Speaking to The Hans India, Azmeera Bobby, said, “The Women owner/driver partners initiative for livelihood and sustainability programme implemented by ETO Motors follows a comprehensive approach. Initially, women undergo thorough training in operating electric autos, ensuring they acquire the necessary driving skills. Subsequently, they apply for licenses from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) with the help of ETO motors. This programme not only equips women with the skills needed for their livelihood but also emphasises the importance of regulatory compliance, ensuring a sustainable and lawful operation of the electric-auto service.