Eugenix Hair Sciences Hosts ‘The Art of Looking Good’ in Hyderabad with Celebrity Stylist Savio John Pereira

Hyderabad recently played host to an exclusive showcase by Eugenix Hair Sciences, titled ‘The Art of Looking Good’, in collaboration with celebrity stylist Savio John Pereira. The event highlighted the seamless blend of hair restoration science and fashion-forward styling, celebrating confidence, beauty, and personal presence.

At the forefront was Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Chairman and Founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences, globally recognized for pioneering the Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technology. Speaking at the event, Dr. Sethi said, "Hair is not just about appearance..it is about identity, confidence, and how one feels in the world. At Eugenix, our mission is to restore not just hair but self-belief that fuels success."

Speaking with The Hans India Dr. Sethi added, "We try to merge art with science. While the science is the same, we customise the artistry based on the customer's requirements to give them the best result when it comes to their hair. We have to do our best, we can not compromise on people's aspirations. Do it once. Do it right."

Adding glamour to the evening, Savio John Pereira, stylist to Bollywood icons such as Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Preity Zinta, Sonakshi Sinha, and Shilpa Shetty, shared live styling tips, grooming secrets, and expert insights with attendees. The collaboration highlighted how science meets style, offering guests a first-of-its-kind experience where medical innovation intersects with celebrity-level artistry.

During an exclusive interview with The Hans India, Savio even sent out some hair styling tips for curly hair, adding that "it is difficult to style but an interesting one."

He said, "one should first condition their hair, leave it for 10 minutes on mid-length till the tip of the hair and then, shampoo the scalp before rinsing with water. The trick is to keep the curly hair moisturized."

Savio even shared his favourite celebrity to style and it is none other than our Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Founded by Dr. Arika Bansal and Dr. Pradeep Sethi, Eugenix’s reputation as a premium choice for hair restoration was further reinforced, and is supported by its illustrious clientele, including Boney Kapoor, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Shastri, Shankar Mahadevan, Mika Singh, and many more