European Union Film Festival 2025 kicks off in city

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF)–2025 commenced in Hyderabad on Friday, bringing the best of European cinema to local audiences. The inaugural ceremony at Prasad Labs Preview Theatre was attended by film personalities, cultural representatives, and EU delegates, adding a touch of grandeur to the occasion.

The festival, celebrating over 50 years of introducing European films to Indian audiences, is being organised in partnership with Sarathi Studios. “Hyderabad’s passion for storytelling makes it a perfect destination for this festival,” said Lorenzo Parrulli, Second Secretary, Delegation of the European Union to India. This year, 23 acclaimed European films will be showcased across three venues: Prasad Labs Preview Theatre, Sri Sarathi Studios, and Alliance Française, Hyderabad, from December 5 to 14.

Festival dignitaries included MSRV Prasad, Chairman of Sarathi Studios, KV Rao, President of Hyderabad Film Club, filmmaker Indraganti Mohan Krishna and Alliance Française Director Maud Miquau, among others. They highlighted Hyderabad’s growing status as a hub for world-class cinema and the importance of Indo-European cultural dialogue.

The screenings promise a rich blend of cinematic brilliance, cultural diversity, and compelling storytelling. Audiences can look forward to a festival experience that combines artistic excellence with a celebration of global narratives, making EUFF–2025 a must-attend event for film enthusiasts in the city.