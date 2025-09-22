Evangelist KA Paul booked for ‘sexual harassment’

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police have booked the founder of the Praja Shanti Party and well-known evangelist, KA Paul, on charges of sexual harassment following a complaint from an employee.

On September 20, a woman working in Paul’s office filed a complaint with the Hyderabad She Teams, reporting sexual harassment. The allegations against him include inappropriate touching, demanding sexual favours, sending abusive messages on WhatsApp, physically assaulting the woman, and attempting to monitor her online activity.

An FIR was registered under sections related to sexual harassment, inappropriate physical contact, stalking, and online monitoring. The police have collected the victim’s mobile phone as evidence and sent it for forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected once the probe concludes. KA Paul is a Christian evangelist and philanthropist known for his work in social welfare and for his involvement in Indian politics. He has been involved in several legal controversies in the past, including being arrested in connection with his brother’s murder and facing bribery allegations.