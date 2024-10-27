Live
Just In
Even 10-yr jail too little for KCR & KTR: Mahesh Goud
Says BRS leaders will face trial soon, imprisonment would not be enough, considering the magnitude of corruption the family was involved in
Hyderabad: While emphasising the magnitude of the graft during the BRS regime, PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his K T Rama Rao would be facing trial soon.
He felt that for their wrongdoings even 10 years of imprisonment would be too little, considering the magnitude of corruption the family was involved in.
Speaking to media persons in Delhi, Mahesh Kumar said that the present government would set the ball rolling, following citizens’ demand of action against corruption.
While referring to the Kaleshwaram project, he questioned utilisation of massive funds which contributed to debt burden. He also pointed out the irregularities involved in the power procurement. While referring to KCR’s absence during the Assembly’s proceedings, PCC president wondered as to why the Leader of Opposition remains unavailable to people and not ready to discuss issues with the ruling party.
His remarks on BRS leadership follows the statements made by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made on October 23, who announced that the government would be initiating action against BRS leaders shortly.
Earlier during the day Mahesh Kumar Goud called on Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun
Kharge and discussed with them various issues of State including planned public meeting on BC caste census to be held in November.