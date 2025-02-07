  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Events to Attend in Hyderabad This February 2025

Events to Attend in Hyderabad This February 2025
x

Events to Attend in Hyderabad This February 2025

Highlights

This February, Hyderabad is buzzing with events for everyone! Whether you’re a student, tech enthusiast, or a budding entrepreneur, there’s an event tailored for you.

Top Events in Hyderabad This February for Students and Professionals Hyderabad is buzzing with exciting events this February.

Whether you’re a student looking to study abroad, a tech enthusiast, or someone interested in startups, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top events to check out this month:

1. Destination USA

If you're thinking of studying in the U.S., this event is for you. Meet university reps, get visa tips, and learn about study opportunities.

  • Date & Time: February 15 | 9:30 am – 6:00 pm
  • Venue: Taj Krishna

2. Technology Sabha 2025

For tech lovers, Technology Sabha 2025 is all about digital governance, cybersecurity, and new tech trends. A great chance to learn from experts.

  • Date: February 21 – 23
  • Venue: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

3. Gifts and Stationery India Expo

Explore the latest trends in gifts and stationery at this event, whether you're a business owner or just curious about the market.

  • Date: February 1 – 28
  • Venue: HITEX Exhibition Centre

4. Startup Party Presents Startup Valley

This event is for anyone looking to network with like-minded individuals in the startup world. It’s all about making real connections and learning from others.

  • Date & Time: February 23 | 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm
  • Venue: Hitec City

5. Freshworks SaaS@Scale AI 2025 by AWS, Scylla DB

Learn how AI is changing the SaaS industry at this event, with expert sessions and opportunities to network with industry leaders.

  • Date & Time: February 15 | 9:30 am – 5:30 pm
  • Venue: T-Hub, Knowledge City Road, Hyderabad

These events are great for students and professionals looking to learn and connect. Don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities!

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick