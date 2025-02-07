Events to Attend in Hyderabad This February 2025

Top Events in Hyderabad This February for Students and Professionals Hyderabad is buzzing with exciting events this February.

Whether you’re a student looking to study abroad, a tech enthusiast, or someone interested in startups, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top events to check out this month:

1. Destination USA

If you're thinking of studying in the U.S., this event is for you. Meet university reps, get visa tips, and learn about study opportunities.

Date & Time: February 15 | 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

2. Technology Sabha 2025

For tech lovers, Technology Sabha 2025 is all about digital governance, cybersecurity, and new tech trends. A great chance to learn from experts.

Date: February 21 – 23

3. Gifts and Stationery India Expo

Explore the latest trends in gifts and stationery at this event, whether you're a business owner or just curious about the market.

Date: February 1 – 28

4. Startup Party Presents Startup Valley

This event is for anyone looking to network with like-minded individuals in the startup world. It’s all about making real connections and learning from others.

Date & Time: February 23 | 3:00 pm – 6:30 pm

5. Freshworks SaaS@Scale AI 2025 by AWS, Scylla DB

Learn how AI is changing the SaaS industry at this event, with expert sessions and opportunities to network with industry leaders.

Date & Time: February 15 | 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

These events are great for students and professionals looking to learn and connect. Don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities!