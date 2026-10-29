Ex-MLC seeks suspension of GO on land in prohibited List

Hyderabad: Former MLC Elvis Stephenson has approached the Telangana High Court seeking suspension of GO 134, dated September 23, 2026, under which a committee was constituted to inquire into alleged violations of statutes, rules and GOs in land transactions. The petition challenges inclusion of his 1,936-square-yard property at H. No. 6-3-345, Bhoiguda, Secunderabad, in the prohibitory list.

The writ was heard on Wednesday by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Puthichira Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao. The petitioner questioned the legal basis for the GO, alleging that the inquiry is aimed at selected Opposition leaders and amounts to political vendetta.

Stephenson, who was nominated as MLC in 2015 under the Anglo-Indian community quota on behalf of the BRS, alleged that the Congress government is targeting Opposition leaders by placing their properties on the prohibitory list.

He linked the action to the cash-for-vote case, in which he was the complainant. According to the petition, the then TDP MLA and present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy allegedly offered him ₹50 lakh to influence his vote in the biennial election scheduled for June 1, 2015.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case following Stephenson’s complaint and laid a trap. Revanth Reddy was named as A-1 in the case, which, according to the petitioner, is pending before the Supreme Court.

Stephenson alleged that he and other BRS leaders faced harassment since the case was registered.

He contends that the government has selectively placed properties belonging to 16 BRS leaders on the prohibitory list, questioning why only a few leaders from the main Opposition party have been targeted.

Among those named in the petition are BRS leaders K Chandrashekar Rao, T Harish Rao, K T Rama Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, Pilot Rohith Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Joginapally Ravinder Rao, along with others.

The petitioner argued that GO 134 lacks a proper legal basis and that the committee has been tasked with conducting a vague and general inquiry into properties belonging to handpicked BRS leaders. He sought suspension of the GO, alleging that it is being used to target political opponents.

The bench directed the High Court Registry to place the writ before a single judge for further hearing.