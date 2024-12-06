Ex-Social Media Coord elected as Gen Sec of State Youth Congress

Hyderabad: The former State Coordinator of Telangana PCC Social Media was elected as State General Secretary for Telangana Youth Congress under the open category.

According to Youth Congress, the former NSUI State Secretary Almas Khan remained digitally proactive not only as State Coordinator of Telangana PCC Social Media but also as NSUI’s State Social Media Incharge from 2017 to 2022.

He played a crucial role in amplifying the Congress party’s campaign against the BRS regime during the period. Khan began his political journey formally as a student leader in NSUI in 2012 and later went on to serve the student body’s National Coordinator Incharge Research and Analysis Department. He is now elevated from the post of Youth Congress’s Joint Secretary to General Secretary, following the latest elections.