Excellencia wins Varsity Football Championship

Hyderabad: In one of the most unforgettable nights in Indian high school sports history, Excellencia etched their name in gold, defeating defending champions Guadium in a jaw-dropping Varsity Football Championship Final at Deccan Arena on Monday. A crowd of nearly 1,000 passionate fans – students, parents, alumni, and entire school communities – witnessed a football masterclass and a cultural spectacle that will be talked about for years.

The game began with Guadium in full control, dominating possession and peppering Excellencia’s box with attack after attack. But Excellencia held their ground, surviving a first-half onslaught to go into the break tied 0-0. Halftime brought a historic twist: a live musical halftime performance by student band Alteria, and student-run NGO stalls serving refreshments and Polaroid photo booths, creating a carnival-like atmosphere never seen before at a school sports event.

In the second half, Guadium turned up the heat again – with stars like Devrath, Sujith, and Thunders putting on a show. But Excellencia’s defense was immovable. And then came the moment.

In the 58th minute, Nimish, the breakout star of the tournament, unleashed a 30-yard screamer that sent the crowd into absolute chaos. The strike sealed a 1-0 victory, crowning Excellencia the 2025 Varsity Football Champions, 3 months after they entered through the qualifiers.