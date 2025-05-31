Expedite drainage works ahead of monsoon: GHMC chief

Hyderabad: As a part of monsoon preparedness, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Friday instructed officials to expedite drain works promptly ensuring the public experiences no inconvenience. He inspected drain works in the Santoshnagar Circle, Charminar zone. He was accompanied by Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, MLC Mirza Riaz-ul-Hasan Effendi and officers from different departments.

The main purpose of the inspection was to tackle overflow issues caused by interconnected nalas and sewage lines. The officials inspected Maula Ka Chilla, Ganganagar nala and others. Proposals are being prepared to submit to the corporation. The aim is to resolve overflow issue, particularly at Rangeeli Khidki, near Rahmania Madarsa.

Jaffar Hussain detailed the challenges the residents of colonies experience due to the drains. EE BL Srinivas informed the commissioner that repair to Ganganagar nala was 70 per cent completed. Karnan instructed the project officer to expedite the work as soon as possible.

As the water pipeline runs parallel to both sides of the Ganganagar nala, the GHMC maintenance engineering wing, along with the Water Board officials, has been directed to collaborate on its cleaning. The necessity for building a drainage canal from Jahangir Nagar Colony to Maula Ka Chilla nala was communicated to the commissioner; engineering officials were tasked with drafting proposals.

During the visit they discussed the upcoming Moharram routes and maintenance of Ashurkhaanas. Karnan souoght proposals, assuring immediate sanction of work to ensure all preparations are in place.