Expedite Prajavani grievances resolution: RR Collector to officials

Rangareddy: Though the Bhu-bharati program was launched a year ago in the state to address land related issues, the number of grievances regarding them from across the Rangareddy district remain high.

This was revealed recently during the Prajavani, a weekly program being held to facilitate the people with a single window platform to get their grievances addressed in the presence of senior officials.

A total number of 70 complaints were received during a Prajavani program being held at the district Collectorate.

Although there are several other grievances being received by the officials during the Prajavani, revenue related pleas top the list.

Out of a total number of 70 grievances, the officials said, 39 were pertaining to the revenue department. Six pleas were related to municipal issues, 9 are linked to Education, 6 to Board of intermediate, 3 related to pensions, 2 to Panchayat Raj, 2 to Police Department, one each linked to Agriculture and Housing etc.

District Collector C. Narayan Reddy asked the officials concerned to prioritize the grievances received during the Prajavani program. “The officials should investigate the issues thoroughly and resolve the same without leaving a scope of pendency,” said the Collector.

“The risk associated with the usage of fertilizers should be brought to the notice of farmers as it contains high amounts of chemicals,” stated the collector.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed the Vana Mahotsav, a plantation carnival aimed to increase the green cover in the district besides the pending targets under the Indiramma housing scheme. The Collector asked the officials from different departments to take up the plantation drive and complete the construction of houses under Indiramma Housing in the district.