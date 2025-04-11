Exposure spurs GHMC into action, begins clearing of water hyacinth

Hyderabad: Following the report ‘Mosquito menace stings dwellers as GHMC operations go for toss’ published in Hans India on April 9, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation swung into action and initiated the operations to curb mosquito menace. The GHMC has introduced a two-phase action plan focused on both prevention and active mosquito population control in water bodies.

The Hans India took up the issue that the city is currently facing a severe mosquito menace, which is causing alarm across the city. Many residents have already fallen victim to mosquito bites, and GHMC is delaying the anti-larval operations. Open nalas are the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Various areas across the city including Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Langar Houz, and Golconda among others are witnessing menace.

The campaign began with the deployment of a state-of-the-art floating machine to clear water hyacinth and other aquatic vegetation from Shah Hatim Talab. Water hyacinth is a known breeding ground for mosquitoes, especially during warmer months.

“The removal process helps improve water flow, reduce stagnation, and eliminate potential mosquito habitats. Once the surface has been cleared of vegetation, drones will be deployed to spray anti-larval oil across the water body,” said Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin. “In next few days we can see visible change in mosquitoes menace in Karwan Constituency,” he added.

Meanwhile, the GMHC has sanctioned Rs 89 lakh for the cleaning and maintenance of key water bodies in the Karwan Constituency - including Shah Hatim Lake, Katora Houz, Langar Houz HUDA Pond, Musi River, and Balkapur Nala.

A water hyacinth weeding harvester - designed to collect, transport, and discharge water hyacinth, reeds, algae, and floating garbage - has already been deployed at Shah Hatim Lake and will soon be used at other locations.

