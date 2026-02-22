Extending credit to SHG women is safest investment: Union Minister

Hyderabad: Extendingcredit to Self Help Group (SHG) women is the safest investment for the nation, declared Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the 25th Central Level Coordination Committee (CLCC) meeting held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The conclave brought together policymakers, regulators, banks, NABARD, RBI, Asian Development Bank, and SHG members from across India to deliberate on strengthening financial literacy, resilience, and inclusive growth. Profound emphasis was placed on SHGs as trusted platforms for delivering financial services and empowering rural households.

Three major national initiatives were launched during the event: an Individual Enterprise Bank Loan System for SHG members, UPI-based credit lines, and digital financial literacy modules. These measures aim to simplify credit delivery, promote digital adoption, and enhance financial capability amo