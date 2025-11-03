Faithful gather across Hyd to honour the departed on All Souls’ Day

Hyderabad: The Christian community across Hyderabad came together on All Souls’ Day to remember and pray for the departed souls. The day, marked with deep faith and solemnity, saw hundreds of devotees gathering at churches and cemeteries to offer prayers, light candles, and decorate the graves of their loved ones.

From early morning, churches across the city including St. Mary’s, St. Joseph’s, and St. Anthony’s held special masses and prayer services.

Priests led the congregation in offering prayers for the faithful departed, reminding everyone of the importance of love, hope, and eternal peace.

The message emphasized remembering not only family members and friends but also the saints and souls who have contributed to the faith and community. Cemeteries across Hyderabad were adorned with flowers and candles as families gathered in unity and reflection.

The quiet hymns and prayers echoed through the grounds, symbolizing peace, faith, and the belief in eternal life. Children and elders alike took part in the rituals, showing that remembrance transcends generations. All Souls’ Day follows All Saints’ Day, observed on November 1, which honours all saints and martyrs. Together, these two days hold deep spiritual meaning, one honouring the saints who have attained heaven, and the other remembering all faithful souls who are still on their spiritual journey.

The observance in Hyderabad was a heartfelt expression of devotion and remembrance, as Christians united in prayer and reflection, cherishing the lives and memories of their departed loved ones while reaffirming their faith in hope and resurrection.