Fake airport officer cheats man of Rs 75,000

  • Created On:  19 Feb 2026 7:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: A man posing as a customs official at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport allegedly duped a 53-year-old man of Rs 75,000 by promising to sell iPhones at a discounted price.

The victim, Gyam Alfred, who runs a cool drink shop at Secunderabad Railway Station, was approached on Tuesday and offered two iPhones for Rs 1 lakh.

Believing the offer, Alfred met the accused at the airport’s departure area and paid Rs 75,000 in cash as an advance. The fraudster left, claiming he would fetch the phones, but never returned. Police registered a cheating case and launched an investigation.

