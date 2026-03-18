Fake Paneer Racket Busted in Hyderabad

Fake paneer has been getting distributed all across Hyderabad and has became a major concern for retailers and restaurant owners. A food safety raid was conducted in Hyderabad by the police and they visited a lot of dairy shops which were supplying low quality products. About 3,000 kg of adulterated paneer was caught.

The products had chemicals and a lot of unhygienic substances within itself. The police found that most shop owners were not following the food dairy safety rules and were selling illegal dairy products. Some owners were keeping their paneer products in dirty places and then giving it to customers.

The police filed a food fraud case against all of those shop owners as well. Till now, officials have checked about 6 shops in total. They are investigating more shops

The Government of India has strictly asked all shop owners selling any food product to be extremely careful and hygienic with everything they are doing. Eating such horrible food items can lead to extremely deadly health problems.

People have been advised to buy their food products from clean and licensed shops ONLY.