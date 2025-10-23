Falaknuma police inspire students to pen a drug-free future

Hyderabad: In a powerful initiative to combat the menace of drug abuse, Falaknuma police recently organised an essay contest at Government High School Jangammet, inviting around 100 young minds from the 8th to 10th standard to express their stance against drugs. This event, conducted in Urdu, English, and Telugu, aimed to create awareness and inspire the youth to take a firm stand for a drug-free India.

Speaking to The Hans India, Shaik Abdul Raheem, Sub-Inspector at Falaknuma Police Station, explained the goal was to gain in-depth views from students and appealed to them to take the message beyond the school walls by educating their friends, neighbours, and family about the dangers of drug abuse. The initiative highlights the pivotal role that young people play in building a healthy and responsible society.

Drug abuse is a silent destroyer of lives, robbing individuals of their health, hope, and future. Recognising this, the police used this contest not only to spread knowledge but also to empower students to become ambassadors of change in their communities by immediately reporting incidents to the helpline number or the nearest police station.

Such programmes reinforce the belief that awareness is the first and strongest line of defence against drug dependency. By cultivating good habits and focusing on education, the youth can forge a path of hope and resilience. As these students write essays, they also write the story of a stronger, drug-free India, one word at a time. The contest is a step forward in the collective national effort to inspire young citizens to rise above peer pressure and harmful temptations. It sends a clear message: the future belongs to those who choose life, health, and happiness over drugs.